Vivica A. Fox is "taking applications" for a new partner.

The 59-year-old 'Independence Day' star has been single for a while, but she's ready to date and to find love again - but she's refusing to use dating apps and is hoping to meet some the "old fashioned" way.

During an appearance on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', she explained: "I’m wanting to date, it’s just limited resources out there, right? Because I’m not getting on an app. I’m old-fashioned.

"I need to meet you and sparks happen because I just believe people make up stories, saying who and what they are."

Vivica went on: "When I say [I'm looking for] a partner, I want someone who’s going to be fun, who’s not intimidated by who and what I am, that likes to travel, and is gonna let me go shopping.

"I’m taking applications, so if you got a friend, I’m good. And I don’t discriminate. I’m not against different nationalities, so you can know that too. You gotta leave your options open."

Vivica was previously married to singer Christopher Harvest between 1998 and 2002 and she was later engaged to Omar 'Slim' White, but they parted ways in 2011.

During her appearance on the talk show, the actress went on to talk about her upcoming 60th birthday in July - revealing she is hoping to throw a party to celebrate with her close friends and family.

She said: "You know, I used to go to Jamaica every year, because my brother Marvin is born on the same day … It’s fun. We party. We do a whole weekend in Jamaica usually and have a great time.

"This one is going to be different for me. So I’m probably going to do more intimate things. Like, a party in L.A. with my girlfriend.

"We’re going to do something, ‘cause my mother is getting older, in Indianapolis, so that she gets to party with her kids. And then, I’m coming back. My treat to myself is to come back for the U.S. Open again, and hopefully Coco [Gauff] wins it again."

She added about reaching the milestone: "Well, I'm not going to lie, my knees someday are like, ‘Let’s go get a little help there.’ Some shorts, or something. But I’m so comfortable in the skin I’m in."