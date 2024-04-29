Jon Bon Jovi leaned on his "spirit sister" Shania Twain after undergoing vocal cord surgery

The Bon Jovi star underwent an operation to help fix his voice issues in 2022 - four years after Shania went through the same procedure with the same doctor - and Jon says the singer's help and advice gave him a huge boost.

Speaking in his new documentary 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story', Jon explained: "She’s been my spirit sister in this ... She's the only other one I've known that's ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press.

"Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I'd be out there a lot sooner than I have been.

"She says, ‘Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.' And so, I couldn't wait to get the operation."

Shania has also been helping him through as he attempts to get his voice back in shape so he can return to touring.

When asked about his recovery, Jon said: "Every day is the recovery process.

"I’m capable of singing. What I’m not necessarily capable of is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, but I’m aspiring to get that back."

It comes after Jon revealed the band's documentary shows how much progress he's made.

He told PEOPLE: "What you saw on film was shot last March in that scene when I couldn't sing well, or two years ago when I was on the road.

“I'm well into the recovery [now]. I'm more than capable of singing. It's just that for me, the bar is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I say we're going to go and do any shows.

"So I'm well back on the road to recovery, not a day of its easy. Every day is a struggle, but I'm more than capable of doing it again."