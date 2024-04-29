Jimmie Allen has explained his twins' mother is one of his old friends.

The 38-year-old country singer caused a stir when it was revealed he had welcomed Amaria and Aria into the world while still married to estranged wife Alexis Gale - who gave birth to their third child, Cohen, in October - and he's now clarified the situation after it was "misconstrued" online, explaining his pal got pregnant after he had split from his spouse, which was confirmed last April.

In an interview with Kathie Lee Gifford shared to his YouTube channel, Jimmie explained: “[The twins have a] different mother, my friend Danielle.

“I’ve known Danielle for years, way before I became ‘Jimmie Allen.’ And at the time that she got pregnant with the twins, I wasn’t with Lexi, and [Danielle] wasn’t with her husband.

“But it’s interesting just watching how life happens whether you plan it or whether you’re ready for it or not.

“So Danielle was pregnant first, because me and Lexi weren’t together when Danielle got pregnant. Twins were born first, then me and Lexi decided we wanted to try to work on [our relationship].”

In October, it was revealed the 'Best Shot' singer - who also has Aadyn, nine, from a previous relationship, and Naomi, four, and Zara, two, with Alexis - had called off his divorce and was working out his problems with his wife, but they have now decided against getting back together.

Explaining how he was advised to work on his marriage, Jimmy recalled: “I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Well, it just looks good.’ But why? If I know that I don’t want to be in a relationship and I don’t want to be married and I know that she’s not the person for me, and I’m not the person for her, why would I do that again to her? Why would I do that again to myself? It’s gotta be right.”

The 'Good Times Roll' hitmaker shared his twins on social media following months of speculation and he was amazed at the outlandish stories the confirmation of their birth generated.

He said: “I decided to post my twins on my Instagram, and it went everywhere.

"These articles come out, ‘Jimmie Allen Gets Married Superfan Pregnant.’ That couldn’t be farther from the truth. She’s not a superfan. She’s a friend. And she wasn’t with her husband and I wasn’t with my wife.

“I am healing and growing for me and my children."