Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are expecting a baby girl.

The couple announced earlier this month they are expecting their first child together and over the weekend, they held a wrestling-themed reveal party to let their friends, family and followers know they have a daughter on the way.

According to People magazine, a guest at the party shared a video on Instagram Story of a faux wrestling match featuring a fighter in a blue outfit facing off against a pink-attired opponent, with the winner signifying the gender of the unborn baby.

The two fighters - who were overseen by a referee played by YouTuber and comedian Oliver Tree - initially made it seem like blue would triumph but ultimately the pink fighter won.

And at the end of the match, a cloud of pink smoke was released into the air, with the 29-year-old influencer and his 32-year-old fiancee seen hugging their families.

Logan also shared some photos from the celebration, as well as a novelty bottle of his energy drink Prime, which had a pink and blue label that read: "Lil Hydration Arriving 2024."

The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post earlier this month, which featured the couple holding ultrasound photos as they shared a kiss.

The YouTuber-turned-wrestler - who has more than 27 million followers on Instagram - captioned the post: "Another Paul coming this Fall [baby emoji] @ninaagdal (sic)"

Logan and Nina began dating in 2022, and the loved-up couple got engaged last July.

The WWE star actually recorded a vlog of his romantic proposal in Lake Como, Italy.

Logan - who is the older brother of Jake Paul - titled his behind-the-scenes video, 'I got engaged'.

In the vlog, Logan shared: "The last time I was here, I was buying a Pokemon card, and I thought, 'This place is beautiful. I could see myself getting married here one day.' I just needed to find my person."

Logan also described Nina as the "girl of [his] dreams" and the "love of [his] life".

During his proposal, Logan told Nina: "You're my best friend! We do everything together and trying to keep this a secret with as many moving pieces as this [was hard].

"You are the love of my life. You're the girl of my dreams. Now that I've found you, I never want to let you go."