Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are "trying to figure things out".

The 44-year-old reality star and Brittany, 35, split in acrimonious circumstances earlier this year - but Jax has now suggested that they could still rekindle their romance.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We're just trying to figure things out.

"I've given you real-time, I don't know what's going to happen."

Jax also revealed that he's made a conscious decision to better himself since their split.

He said: "I am definitely working on myself right now."

What's more, Jax rubbished the suggestion that he was unfaithful to his wife.

The TV star - who has been married to Brittany since 2019 - explained: "Everybody just assumes when there's a split there's infidelity and there's cheating. Believe it or not, there are other reasons too. I know I don't have the best track record but no this was just a communication thing."

Ultimately, Jax believes that he's benefited from the break-up. However, he isn't sure whether they will eventually reconcile their differences.

He said: "The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don't know, we'll see if she'll take me back.”

Earlier this month, Brittany called on her estranged husband to "fix some things" before rekindling their romance.

She told Us Weekly: "Things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship, so we will see."

Brittany believes that Jax needs to attend therapy sessions.

She said: "I’m not seeing enough effort from his side.

"He needs to go to therapy. He doesn’t need to be staying out at the bar all the time. He needs to respect me more and stop taking me for granted.

"I was the closest person to him and was kind of like his punching bag. He was always giving me jabs. I can’t deal with that for the rest of my life."