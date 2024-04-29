Tom Sandoval has accused Rachel Leviss of trying to "rebrand herself as the victim" in their cheating scandal.

The 40-year-old TV star - who previously had a months-long affair with Rachel - has responded to Rachel's lawsuit action, arguing that it's a bid to extend her own fame.

In court documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', Tom's legal team claims that Rachel is trying to portray him as a "predatory" force.

What's more, it's been suggested that 'Rachel Goes Rogue' - the TV star's podcast series - is a cynical attempt to manipulate the narrative following their high-profile cheating scandal.

Rachel is suing for revenge porn, eavesdropping, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

However, Tom's attorneys are now requesting Rachel's lawsuit either be dismissed or amended.

Meanwhile, Rachel previously admitted that she "ghosted" Tom in an effort to move on with her life.

The 29-year-old beauty explained that she made a concerted effort to distance herself from Tom after the scandal broke and she entered a mental health facility.

The reality star - who quit 'Vanderpump Rules' in 2023 - said on her 'Rachel Goes Rogue' podcast: "I've been advised that that would be the best way for me to end it. Because if I tried to explain the reasons why I'm breaking up with him, he would figure out a way to get back into my good graces."

Despite this, Rachel found it hard to cut Tom out of her life.

The TV star - who filed her lawsuit in February in the Los Angeles County Superior Court - said: "I mean, I even tried to break up with him before he went on 'Special Forces' ... and he was like, ‘Please don’t do this to me. Please don’t do this to me.’"