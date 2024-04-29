Shonda Rhimes thinks the TV industry faces a "very uncertain" future.

The 54-year-old screenwriter - who created the hit medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' - has revealed that she expects the "landscape" of the TV industry to change markedly in the coming years.

Shonda - who has three daughters - told Variety: "It’s a completely different landscape, a completely different landscape. And I feel like when I look forward, I have no idea. It’s very clear to me that my children only want to watch things that are this long because of YouTube or whatever.

"Sitting down and watching a movie is very rare for them. It’s not the same as it was for us. Everything’s changing. I think there will always be storytelling; I just don’t know what form it’s going to take."

Shonda isn't excited about where the industry is going.

She explained: "It’s very uncertain, you know? I feel like if I was a television writer coming out right now, I would be a little bit more afraid. When I came out, it was the boom - it was the year the boom started. Now we’re in the place where the bust is starting. So who knows?"

Shonda has enjoyed huge success with two Netflix shows - 'Bridgerton' and 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' - in recent years.

And the producer has relished the experience of working with the streaming giant.

She said: "What I like about being at Netflix is that there isn’t one show.

"I do know that we like to tell stories that feel grounded in some kind of reality. We can be in Regency England, but it still has to feel grounded in the reality of being a woman. We can do sci-fi, but it’s supposed to be grounded in the reality of being in the 21st century.

"But I don’t limit us; I really don’t think that there’s any one thing that we have to do. And Netflix hasn’t bothered us with that yet, which is nice."