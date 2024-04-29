Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have remained on "friendly" terms since their split.

The 35-year-old star split from Jax, 44, earlier this year - but she's now denied suggestions that their break-up has been acrimonious.

Brittany - who has been married to Jax since 2019 - told PEOPLE: "We’re friendly."

The reality star subsequently used a metaphor describe their current dynamic.

Brittany explained that it's a case of "same hotel, different rooms".

The TV star has actually been an outspoken critic of her estranged husband in recent months, suggesting that he should attend therapy sessions.

However, Brittany has now insisted that she doesn't want to discuss their issues in the public eye.

She added: "That’s really all I want to say about him."

On the other hand, Brittany previously admitted that the celebrity duo could rekindle their romance at some point in the future.

The reality star is open-minded about a possible reconciliation - but she won't put herself in a "toxic situation".

She told Us Weekly: "There’s definitely a chance. But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation.

"Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes. I’m thrown in the middle of all these fights and constantly forced to apologise for him in the media and to friends. It’s hard."

Brittany is also confident that she can thrive on her own.

Reflecting on her split from her estranged husband, Brittany said: "I feel really strong.

"At the beginning, I was freaking out. I came to Los Angeles for Jax and we moved in together immediately, so I’ve never been here by myself. But now I have my own friends and my own money."