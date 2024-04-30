Travis Kelce has agreed a new two-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 34-year-old star - who started dating Taylor Swift in 2023 - is set to make more than $17 million per year after signing a new contract with the Super Bowl-winning franchise.

Travis will become the highest paid tight end in the league, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Travis' romance with Taylor, 34, has helped to raise the profile of the franchise. And news of Travis' contract has already been welcomed by teammate Patrick Mahomes, who has taken to social media to share his excitement with fans.

The 28-year-old star - who played alongside Travis in the Chiefs' Super Bowl success in February - said on X: "I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce (sic)"

Meanwhile, Patrick previously claimed that Taylor has helped to make the Chiefs a "worldwide team".

Speaking to Time magazine, he explained: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick believes the Chiefs have embraced the extra attention that's come their way in recent months.

The NFL star added: "We like having that visibility.

"At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are."

Despite her fame and success, Patrick has been wowed by Taylor's down-to-earth attitude and her work ethic.

He said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."