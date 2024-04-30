More than $118,000 has been raised for a crew member who suffered skull, neck and back fractures after an accident while filming Eddie Murphy's new movie 'The Pickup'.

Marvin Haven is currently in ICU with "extensive bodily injuries" after he was one of eight people who were hospitalised following an incident in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this month, in which two stunt vehicles collided while shooting a sequence.

A statement on a GoFundMe page set up by dolly grip Marvin's family reads: "On Saturday April 20, 2024, Marvin Haven was involved in a tragic accident while at work on a film set in Atlanta, Ga.

"He is currently in the ICU with extensive bodily injuries, which includes broken ribs, multiple fractures in his neck and back, a shattered scapula, punctured lung, and a skull fracture which will require facial reconstructive surgery. We are so grateful and blessed that our beloved friend is still alive, but his road to recovery will undoubtedly be long, difficult, and faced with unimaginable challenges.

"Marvin needs your support now, more than ever, during this difficult time. Your donations, no matter how big or small, will make a world of difference to ease the financial strain to help Marvin and his wife Melissa, focus on the love, care, and mindset needed to heal on the long road of recovery that lies ahead of them. (sic)"

More than $118,000 of the $250,000 target has been raised at the time of writing.

Another GoFundMe set up for special effects specialist Wayne Rowe, who also suffered "extensive" injuries, has raised more than $28,000.

His wife Lorena said on the page: "On April 20, 2024, my husband, Wayne Rowe, sustained severe injuries in a tragic accident while working on a film set outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Wayne's injuries are extensive, including multiple fractures to his L1 vertebra, a broken wrist that requires surgery, and a significant head laceration. It is nothing short of a miracle that he survived, and while we are profoundly grateful for his life, the journey ahead towards recovery is daunting and filled with challenges.

"As Wayne's wife, witnessing his strength during this time has been both heartbreaking and inspiring. However, the financial pressures of medical expenses, ongoing care, and the potential for future surgeries are overwhelming for us. We need your support now more than ever to help alleviate these burdens so that Wayne can focus on healing without the stress of financial strain.

"Wayne has dedicated 13 years to his passion for special effects in the film industry, creating magic on screen that brings joy to so many. When he's not on set, he finds peace and rejuvenation with me at our home in North Idaho, a place we both treasure deeply.

"I ask from the bottom of my heart for your financial support, which will be invaluable to us during this difficult time. Any contribution will make a significant difference in our lives.

"Our thoughts remain with all eight crew members who were involved in the accident. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers as we navigate this challenging chapter of our lives. (sic)"

Filming on the movie - which also stars Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, and Pete Davidson - was paused following the incident.

Shortly afterwards, a spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios told Deadline: “On April 20, an accident occurred on the set of The Pickup during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence. Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result.

“We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering.

“The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”