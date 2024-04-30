Ryan Reynolds has joked Hugh Jackman is "very jealous" of his bromance with Rob McElhenney.

The 47-year-old actor and his 55-year-old friend have a long history of making fun of each other in interviews, and that has continued as Ryan discussed his close bond with Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob.

Asked about his 'Deadpool and Wolverine' co-star Hugh, he told Entertainment Tonight: "Oh, he's a very jealous person.

"It's a real proprietary sense of meaning in everything I do... [I'm] just Hugh's little meat puppet."

In reality, the trio have become good friends as 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' star Rob became a big part of Ryan's inner circle of pals.

He said: "[Hugh] was actually a big It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fan. So this is kind of his match made in heaven for him."

And Hugh has supported their soccer ambitions, which are documented in documentary series 'Welcome To Wrexham', which is returning for its third season, just weeks after the team managed back to back promotions to find themselves in EFL League One.

Ryan said: "[Hugh] loves Wrexham. He follows along from home. Yeah, it's kind of a family affair."

Rob added: "Hugh actually came to our first game of the season this year, which was our first game in the EFL (English Football League). We just plain old got our a**** smacked, and he was there to watch every second of it."

Hugh and Ryan were recently left devastated after the death of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' production designer Ray Chan at the age of 56.

Ryan wrote on Instagram: "Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss. There’s an incomparable reservoir of skill, tender grit and talent no longer with us."

He continued: "One of (the) last things I said to him was that he makes magic and there’s nobody on earth like him."

Hugh added: "There was this look in his eyes. The look of a man who loved his craft. I’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the best in the business. Ray was at the very top!"