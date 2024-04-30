Luke Newton regrets wearing "super skinny" jeans.

The 31-year-old actor - who is best known for starring as Colin Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton' - was asked about the clothes he used to wear and explained that while he was hesitant to admit it in case they come back into style, he regrets wearing extra-tight trousers in his teenage years.

He told InStyle: "You know what? I want to be careful because it's something that I think is going to come back into fashion: super skinny jeans. And I'm talking cut-off-circulation skinny. I used to rock them, at the time, I thought they were my staple and go-to. Maybe this summer I'll bring them back."

The former Disney Channel star was asked about his morning routine and explained that he throws comfortable clothes on every day as soon as he wakes up, goes to his local coffee shop to collect his usual and then immediately returns home where he gets back into bed to watch morning television.

He said: "When I'm at home, I wake up, immediately throw clothes on, and go to my local coffee shop. They know what I want immediately and then back in bed and watch telly during my coffee. It's a ritual that I have every morning. I like to get up and out straight away. Little bit of sunlight, like five minutes, if it's sunny out, and have the coffee."

Before finding fame on screen, Luke's first job was the understudy for the role of Elder Price in the West End production of 'The Book of Mormon' and admitted that while most actors have a recurring nightmare that they are naked on stage, he often dreams that he is back in the show without a clue what to do.

He said: "I think a lot of actors have this dream as well.

"It's the first theatre job that I did when I came out of college. I was a swing, so I covered multiple roles. I'm on stage, the show is going on, and everyone else knows what they're doing around me.

"And I just have no memory of what I'm supposed to do.

"I think a lot of people have a dream of being on stage and they're naked. I've never had that.

"That's meant to have some sort of meaning behind it, but I just don't know what I'm doing [when I’m on stage in the dream]. I don't know what it means, but it's terrifying and it's reoccurring. That's a ten-year-old dream that still comes up in my life."