Cheryl thinks that "less can be more" when it comes to beauty.

The 40-year-old pop star shot to fame as part of Girls Aloud alongside Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and the late Sarah Harding - who died in 2021 at the age of 39 following a battle with breast cancer - in 2002 and ahead of their reunion tour admitted that she often looks back to see herself "caked" in makeup when she didn't need to be.

She told Glamour UK: "I think the best thing you learn over the years is that less can be more. There's often times where I look back at things and I can see myself caked when I really did not need to be caked.

"And definitely, I think for younger girls – when we were younger, and now really – just less is more.

"Build, rather than slap loads on at once.”

The 'Promise This' hitmaker was then asked in the interview with her bandmates what makes her feel at "her best" looks wise and revealed it is always when her hair is in good shape and usually goes for whatever will give her the "biggest" do.

She said: "Good hair. Honestly, I think you can get away with little or no makeup if you've got a nice hairdo. If my hair's all over the place, you can forget it. It puts me in a bad mood. Nicola decided to tell me earlier that I've got the wildest hair of all of us."

"Yeah, so good hair – a good blowout and I'm happy. I really enjoy the Color Wow Dreamcoat and the Shark FlexStyle – there's a tool for everything. I like the volume, whatever gives me the highest hair. The biggest hair."