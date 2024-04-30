Daniel Ek was "adamant" to fix things by starting up Neko Health.

The 41-year-old tech billionaire is best known as the founder of streaming giant Spotify but launched the healthcare company in Sweden last year and is now hoping that he can set his sights on the UK market, with a London launch scheduled for this summer

He told DealBook: "I was like adamant to fix it. I was merely exploring health care ideas.”

Since its launch as body scanning facility in Stockholm, the facility has gone on to complete 3,000 procedures.

When the company launched in 2023 after securing €60 million ($65.4 million) in venture capital, Ek explained that he had spent more than a decade trying to crack the "untapped potential" of technology within healthcare

He said: "I’ve spent more than 10 years exploring the untapped potential of healthcare innovation. We are dedicated to building a healthcare system that focuses on prevention and patient care, aiming to serve not just our generation, but those that follow."