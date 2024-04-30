Margot Robbie and Rosamund Pike are among the nominees for the National Film Awards.

The stars of 'Barbie' and 'Saltburn' respectively will compete against talent including Patricia Hodge ('Arthur's Whiskey'), Jo Hartley ('Swede Caroline'), Eiza Gonzalez ('The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare') and Emma Stone ('Poor Things)' in a star-studded Best Actress category.

This year's ceremony is set to take place on July 3 at the Porchester Hall in London and marks the 10th anniversary of the prestigious awards. It will feature a lineup of nominees from around the globe consisting of seasoned acting veterans and emerging young talents.

The Best Actor category is equally competitive with stars including Barry Keoghan ('Saltburn), Kevin Hart ('Lift') and Ewan McGregor ('Bleeding Love') competing for the prize with Kane Robinson ('The Kitchen') and LaKeith Stanfield ('Book of Clarence').

Meanwhile, the Best British Film category celebrates homegrown talent with nominees including 'Scoop', 'Back to Black' and 'Poor Things'.

The Best International Film category highlights the worldwide impact that cinema has with pictures such as 'Barbie' and 'Bob Marley: One Love' in contention for the gong.

Elsewhere, industry luminaries including Margot Robbie ('Barbie'), Bill Nighy ('The Beautiful Game'), Sir Anthony Hopkins ('One Life') and Johnny Depp ('Jeanne du Barry') have been recognised in the Global Contribution to Motion Picture.

The National Film Awards is one of the only film and television awards ceremonies in the world where all the categories are voted for by the public and the winners will be broadcast on the streaming TV platform VooVix TV.

The full list of nominees for the National Film Awards:

Best Actress 2024

Patricia Hodge ('Arthur’s Whisky')

Rosamund Pike ('Saltburn')

Jo Hartley ('Swede Caroline')

Margot Robbie ('Barbie')

Eiza González ('The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare')

Emma Stone ('Poor Things')

Phoebe Dynevor ('Fair Play')

Fantasia Barrino ('The Color Purple')

Clara McGregor ('Bleeding Love')

Billie Piper ('Scoop')

Olivia Colman ('Wicked Little Letters')

Best Actor 2024

Barry Keoghan ('Saltburn')

Kane Robinson ('The Kitchen')

Kevin Hart ('Lift')

Kingsley Ben-Adir ('Bob Marley: One Love')

Ewan McGregor ('Bleeding Love')

LaKeith Stanfield ('Book of Clarence')

Adam Deacon ('Sumotherhood')

Jason Statham ('The Beekeeper')

Henry Cavill ('The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare')

Best Newcomer 2024

Jedaiah Bannerman ('The Kitchen')

Jude Carmichael ('Tribal Mark')

Ceara Coveney ('Hoard')

Mia McKenna Bruce ('How to Have Sex')

Danielle Vitalis ('The Great Escaper')

Ambika Mod ('One Day')

Gus Turner ('Ted Lasso')

Hope Ikpoku Jnr ('The Kitchen')

Nell Fisher ('Bookworm')

Best Actress in a TV Series 2024 sponsored by Holos

Kaya Scodelario ('The Gentlemen')

Jennifer Metcalfe ('Hollyoaks')

Michelle Keegan ('Fool Me Once')

Suranne Jones ('Vigil')

Jorgie Porter ('Hollyoaks')

Natalie Cassidy ('Eastenders')

Kate Ford ('Coronation Street')

Michelle Hardwick ('Emmerdale')

Ambika Mod ('One Day')

Michelle Collins ('Eastenders')

Best Actor in a TV Series 2024

Robert Carlyle ( 'A Full Monty')

Theo James ('The Gentlemen')

Jamie Lomas ('Hollyoaks')

Ralf Little ('Death in Paradise')

Antony Hopkins ('One Life')

Nick Pickard ('Hollyoaks')

Adam Woodyatt ('Eastenders')

Simon Gregson ('Coronation Street')

Chris Bisson ('Emmerdale')

Leo Woodall ('One Day')

Colin Salmon ('Eastenders')

Best Supporting Actor 2024

Ian Wright ('The Kitchen')

Micheal Ward ('The Book of Clarence')

Timothy Spall ('Wicked Little Letters')

Nick Moran ('Firecracker')

Ewan Mitchell ('Saltburn')

Callum Scott Howells ('The Beautiful Game')

Sam John ('Hoard')

Jazzie Zonzolo ('Sumotherhood')

Best Supporting Actress 2024 sponsored by Lena Cohen Fine Jewellery

Lulu ('Arthur’s Whisky')

Aisling Bea ('Swede Caroline')

Teyana Taylor ('The Book of Clarence')

Helena Bonham Carter ('One Life')

Úrsula Corberó ('Lift')

Augusta Woods ('Firecracker')

Sasha Alexander ('Bleeding Love')

Aleah Aberdeen ('Saltburn')

Best Drama 2024

'The Kitchen'

'Saltburn'

'Bleeding Love'

'The Book of Clarence'

'The Beautiful Game'

'Back to Black'

'One Life'

'Hoard'

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2024 sponsored by Acanthia Jewellery

Joanna Lumley ('Fool Me Once')

Amy Walsh ('Emmerdale')

Joely Richardson ('The Gentlemen')

Amber Grappy ('One Day')

Talitha Wing ('The Full Monty')

Jess Hong ('3 Body Problem')

Joséphine Jobert ('Death in Paradise')

Jo Martin ('Dreaming whilst Black')

Molly Rainford ('Eastenders')

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2024

Danny John-Jules ('Death in Paradise')

Ray Winstone ('The Gentlemen')

Steve McFadden ('Eastenders')

Adeel Akhtar ('Fool Me Once')

Ashley Taylor Dawson ('Hollyoaks')

Vinnie Jones ('The Gentlemen')

Paul Barber ('The Full Monty')

Brendan Quinn ('One Day')

Matt Di Angelo ('Eastenders')

Best TV Drama Series 2024 sponsored by Izabela Couture

'The Full Monty'

'Coronation Street'

'The Gentlemen'

'3 Body Problem'

'Emmerdale'

'Death in Paradise'

'Dreaming Whilst Black'

'Hollyoaks'

'One Day'

Best Thriller 2024

'Saltburn'

'The End We Start From'

'Damsel'

'Gassed Up'

'The Lesson'

'Raging Grace'

'Firecracker'

'Civil War'

Best Action in a Film/Series 2024 sponsored by AZ Luxe

'Damsel'

'Trigger Point'

'Fool Me Once'

'Vigil'

'Culprits'

'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

'The Last Rifleman'

'An Irish Angel'

'Fyre Rises'

Best Independent Film 2024 sponsored by Tall Chic Naturals

'Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance'

'Bolan’s Shoes'

'Sparrow’s Call'

'The Letter Writer'

'Kneecap'

'The Outrun'

'Night Shoot'

'A Million Days'

'An Irish Angel'

'Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire'

'Dan Hawk Psychic Detective'

Best Screenplay 2024 sponsored by Fattoria La Vialla

Luna Carmoon ('Hoard')

Paul Laverty ('The Old Oak')

William Ivory ('The Great Escaper')

Paul Tamasy | Eric Johnson| Arash Amel | Guy Ritchie ('The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare')

Luna Carmoon ('Hoard')

Andrew Loveday | Jason Maza ('Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance')

Daniel Kaluuya | Joe Murtagh | Amy Baty ('The Kitchen')

Brook Driver ( 'Swede Caroline')

Best Documentary / Docu-Series 2024 sponsored by VooVix TV

'Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story'

'Tish'

'At Home with the Furys'

'Beckham'

'Copa 71'

'Looking For Lennon'

'The Royal Four: Stronger Together'

Best British Film 2024 sponsored by Leger Holidays

'The Kitchen'

'Swede Caroline'

'Seize Them!'

'Bleeding Love'

'Scoop'

'Civil War'

'Wicked Little Letters'

'Back to Black'

'Poor Things'

Best Comedy 2024

'Arthur's Whisky'

'Swede Caroline'

'Wicked Little Letters'

'Scrapper'

'Upgraded'

'Sumotherhood'

'How to Date Billy Walsh'

'Marmalade'

'Seize Them!'

Outstanding Performance 2024 sponsored by VooVix TV

Richard E. Grant ('Saltburn')

Kane Robinson ('The Kitchen')

Gugu Mbatha-Raw ('Lift')

Kingsley Ben-Adir ('Bob Marley: One Love')

Nicolas Cage ('The Arcadian')

Kelly Rowland ('Mea Culpa')

Gillian Anderson ('Scoop')

Anthony Hopkins ('One Life')

Marisa Abela ('Back to Black')

Glenda Jackson ('The Great Escaper')

Eiza González ('The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare')

Best Feature Film 2024

'Bob Marley: One Love'

'Saltburn'

'Bolan’s Shoes'

'Scoop'

'The Beekeeper'

'One Life'

'Back to Black'

'The Great Escaper'

'London Gangsters'

'Little English'

'Firecracker'

Best Director 2024 sponsored by VooVix TV

Daniel Kaluuya , Kibwe Tavares ('The Kitchen')

Emma Westenberg ('Bleeding Love')

Jeymes Samuel ('Book of Clarence')

Yorgos Lanthimos ('Poor Things')

James Hawes ('One Life')

Luna Carmoon ('Hoard')

Ken Loach ('The Old Oak')

Oliver Parker ('The Great Escaper')

Anand Tucker ('The Critic')

Best Producer 2024 sponsored by OliPhenolia

Jay-Z (aka. Shawn Carter) | James Lassiter | Tendo Nagenda ('Book of Clarence')

Ivan Atkinson | Jerry Bruckheimer | John Friedberg | Chad Oman ('The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare')

Robert Bernstein | Douglas Rae ('The Great Escaper')

Anand Tucker ('The Critic')

Daniel Emmerson | Daniel Kaluuya ('The Kitchen')

Rebecca O'Brien ('The Old Oak')

Best Streaming Platform 2024

Netflix

Prime Video

Tubi

Apple TV

Paramount+

Disney Plus

VooVix TV

NOW

Best Film Production Company 2024

Brock Media

Ecosse Films

Paramount Pictures UK

Film4 Productions

Entertainment Film Distributors

Blueprint Pictures

CK Films

Best Foreign Language Film 2024

'You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack' (Spain)

'Captain Miller' (India)

'Bhakshak' (India)

'The Parades' (Japan)

'Red Ollero: Mabuhay is a Lie' (Philippines)

'Sixty Minutes' (Germany)

'The Heartbreak Agency' (Germany)

Best Short Film 2024 sponsored by VooVix TV

'Tribal Mark'

'The Heart'

'Good Intentions'

'A Mind Full'

'7 Minutes'

'A Dose of Nature'

'Muna'

Best International Film 2024

'Bob Marley: One Love'

'Arcadian'

'Mea Culpa'

'Barbie'

'Lift'

'The Book of Clarence'

'The Color Purple'

'Past Lives'

'Jeanne du Barry'

'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

Global Contribution to motion picture 2024

Margot Robbie ('Barbie')

Bill Nighy ('The Beautiful Game')

Anthony Hopkins ('One Life')

Johnny Depp ('Jeanne du Barry' )

Michael Caine ('The Great Escaper')

Richard E Grant ('The Lesson')

Guy Ritchie ('The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare')

Ian McKellen ('Hamlet')