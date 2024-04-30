Microsoft has announced US$1.7 billion investment to advance Indonesia’s cloud and AI ambitions.

The tech giant has invested the vast sum of money into the country in the hopes that it can support for the nation’s growing developer community.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft, said in a statement: "This new generation of AI is reshaping how people live and work everywhere, including in Indonesia. The investments we are announcing today – spanning digital infrastructure, skilling, and support for developers – will help Indonesia thrive in this new era."

Ministers of the country are confident that the Microsofts approach to the use of artificial intelligence will "open new horizons" for Indonesia and will become "pivotal" to the nation's supply chain.

Budi Arie Setiadi, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Republic of Indonesia, said; "Indonesia’s collaboration with Microsoft on AI perfectly aligns with our ambition for a future driven by digital innovation. I am confident this partnership will open up new horizons for Indonesia, positioning us not only as consumers of technology but as pivotal contributors to the global technological supply chain."