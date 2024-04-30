Rebel Wilson wants to relocate and raise her daughter in the UK.

The 44-year-old Australian actress - who currently lives in Los Angeles, California - welcomed her daughter Royce into the world with her fiancée Ramona Agruma back in November 2022, and her 18-month-old girl is giving her pause for thought on her future plans.

Speaking at the London Palladium's event 'An Evening With Rebel Wilson' on Monday (29.04.24), she's quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper as saying: "I feel so at home here and I guess my heritage is from here.

"Everyone is so nice and I think the schools here would be good for my daughter. I would love to have a house here and raise my daughter here."

The 'Pitch Perfect' star also spoke to host Fearne Cotton about her and her partner's experience of becoming same sex parents.

She quipped: "I would tell anyone as same sex parents to go for it. Finding sperm was fun! You have a sperm concierge and I was like 'Ok I want them to be tall, handsome, love Pitch Perfect,' so that bit was all surprisingly easy."

However, she admitted moterhood itself has been "brutal", despite acknowledging she is "privileged" due to her success, while also having "an amazing partner".

She said: "But it’s hard.

"Also in the last year I’ve written a book, directed a film and starred in an action film that’s coming out soon so it’s a lot. It’s been so much so I have to find out how to balance it."

There have also been issues when it comes to travelling with a baby, particularly when it comes to them both having jetlag, but the sweet moments make everything "worth it".

She added: "I get badly jetlagged myself, but when the baby is jetlagged it is even worse.

"This one time she projectile vomited all over me, but that has only happened the once. But when she talks and says ‘mama’ it makes the hard stuff worth it.

"She is the cutest thing ever and just melts my heart."