Victoria Beckham is still walking on crutches as she continues to recover from a broken foot.

The 50-year-old star posed in a white dressing gown as she prepared for a photoshoot for her own beauty band, and she revealed she is still healing from her recent accident.

In a photo on her Instagram Story, she posed for a mirror selfie as she leaned on a crutch in a pair of strappy heels.

The Spice Girls star turned fashion designer suffered an injury at the gym in February, and she has been using crutches to walk on ever since.

Despite her injury, she recently insisted she is happier than she's ever been after turning 50 this month.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: "I do feel quite content at the moment, even with the dodgy foot...

"I’m excited about the future ... The thing with ageing is that it is what it is. I always remember Marc Jacobs saying to me when he turned 60 that it was better than the alternative of not turning 60. It’s good advice!

"But generally I feel good about things. I have better opportunities now than I did when I was younger."

Victoria marked her milestone birthday last Wednesday (17.04.24) and celebrated by jetting to the South of France with her family for a meal in a fancy restaurant.

She went on to throw a glitzy party on Saturday night (20.04.24) which reunited her with the rest of the Spice Girls. The bash at Oswald's in Mayfair, London was attended by famous friends including Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek and featured a Spice Girls reunion as Victoria got up with Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C to sing their hit 'Stop' complete with original choreography.

It marked the first time the group had performed together as a five-piece since the closing ceremony of the London Olympics back in 2012.

A source told MailOnline: "It meant the world to Victoria that they [the Spice Girls] were all there. They were a huge part of her life and they shared so much together.

"They were special days and so of course to have them there to mark her 50th was just wonderful for her. It made everything so perfect."