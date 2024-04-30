Rachel McAdams has received her first-ever Tony Award nomination.
The 45-year-old actress made her Broadway debut in the Amy Herzog-created play 'Mary Jane', and Rachel has now been nominated for the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play gong.
Rachel will face stiff competition for the coveted accolade from Betsy Aidem ('Prayer For The French Republic'), Jessica Lange ('Mother Play'), Sarah Paulson ('Appropriate') and Amy Ryan ('Doubt A Parable').
Elsewhere, Daniel Radcliffe is among the nominees for the Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical award.
The 34-year-old actor - who is best known for starring in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise - has been nominated for his performance in 'Merrily We Roll Along'.
The other contenders for the gong include Roger Bart ('Back to the Future: The Musical'), Joshua Boone ('The Outsiders'), Brandon Victor Dixon ('Hell's Kitchen'), Sky Lakota-Lynch ('The Outsiders') and Steven Skybell ('Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club').
Eddie Redmayne is another big-name nominee in 2024, as he's in contention to win the award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.
The Oscar-winning star has been nominated for his part in 'Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club'.
Meanwhile, the Best Musical accolade will be won by one of 'Hell's Kitchen', 'Illinoise', 'The Outsiders', 'Suffs' and 'Water For Elephants'.
What's more, the Best Play gong will be contested by 'Jaja's African Hair Braiding', Mary Jane', Mother Play', 'Prayer For The French Republic' and 'Stereophonic'.
The list of nominees was announced by Tony winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renee Elise Goldsberry, who revealed the names on 'CBS Mornings'.
The awards ceremony will be staged at Lincoln Center in New York on June 16.
Full list of nominations:
Best Musical:
Hell's Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Best Play:
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Musical:
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical
Merrily We Roll Along
The Who's Tommy
Best Revival of a Play:
An Enemy of the People
Appropriate
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical:
Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical:
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play:
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play:
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Still, Appropriate
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:
Quincy Tyler Bernadine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Book of a Musical:
Kristtoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Best Original Score:
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
Will Butler, Stereophonic
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Best Scenic Design of a Play:
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
David Zinn, Stereophonic
Best Scenic Design of a Musical:
Amp featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Costume Design of a Play:
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Best Costume Design of a Musical:
Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Best Lighting Design of a Play:
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Best Lighting Design of a Musical:
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
Best Sound Design of a Play:
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
Best Sound Design of a Musical:
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Best Direction of a Play:
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Direction of a Musical:
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best Choreography:
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Best Orchestrations:
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along