Jeff Bridges doesn't "think too much" about his near-death experience.

The 74-year-old actor came close to losing his life in 2021, when he contracted COVID-19 while battling cancer - but Jeff insists that he's now moved on from his health scare.

The Hollywood star - who was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2020 - told the New York Post newspaper: "It’s amazing the way the mind can forget all that stuff. I don’t think too much about the past."

Jeff revealed that he's currently feeling "great" and he now looks back on his health scare as a "learning experience".

The actor previously likened his near-death experience to "a bizarre dream".

He told PEOPLE in 2022: "I was pretty close to dying.

"The doctors kept telling me, 'Jeff, you've got to fight. You're not fighting.' I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality."

Jeff admitted that his chemotherapy treatment made him particularly vulnerable to COVID.

He shared: "I had no defences. That's what chemo does - it strips you of all your immune system. I had nothing to fight it. COVID made my cancer look like nothing."

Jeff feels the experience has changed his outlook on life, and it's made him more appreciative of his friends and family.

The movie star admitted that his emotions and his ability to receive love has been "turned up".

Jeff - who has been married to Susan Geston since 1977 - said: "Who would say, 'I'd love some cancer and give me a dose of COVID? But my ability to receive all the love and give it was just heightened. Everything was turned up in the most beautiful way."