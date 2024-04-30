Paris Hilton is glad she was targeted by the ‘Bling Ring’ robbery gang – as they developed her “iconic” disposable camera photos.

The billionaire hotel heiress, 43, was one of a string of celebrity targets of the fame-obsessed teenage mob who pulled off a stunning series of robberies from October 2008 to August 2009, stealing more than $3 million worth of high-end clothes, jewellery, art and cash from A-listers.

Paris told Flaunt magazine about how she has the ‘Bling Ring’ gang to thank for putting out private images she had forgotten she’d taken: “Someone broke into my house and stole so many of my things.

“So many pictures I see online now – all these iconic photos that are now turned into memes and are all over – none of those were supposed to be out.

“This was before social media. This was just me getting my privacy invaded once again, people breaking into my house, stealing my things, and selling my photos all over online.

“When I look back at all these photos everywhere, I’m like, ‘At least I get to see them!’

“Because they were all on disposable cameras that weren’t even developed.”

The Bling Ring gang famously let themselves into Paris’ house with a key they found under her doormat.

In 2013, journalist Nancy Jo Sales wrote in her book ‘The Bling Ring: How a Gang of Fame-Obsessed Teens Ripped Off Hollywood and Shocked the World’ the thieves struck at Paris as she would leave her door unlocked.

One robbery netted $2 million of jewellery from the former IT girl, including heirlooms that had been in her family for generations.

Other celebrity victims of the Bling Ring included Lindsay Lohan, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, Orlando Bloom and Brian Austin Green.

The tale of the robberies has been turned into a Lifetime TV movie and a feature film titled ‘The Bling Ring’ came out in 2013, directed by Sofia Coppola and starring ‘Harry Potter’ actress Emma Watson.