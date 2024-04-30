Kendrick Lamar has unleashed a blistering six-minute “diss track” attacking his nemesis Drake.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, 36, released the song ‘Euphoria’ on Tuesday (30.04.24) after Drake, 37, posted two songs blasting his rival – including his since-deleted track ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’, put out earlier this month, in which he used AI versions of Snoop Dogg and murdered Tupac Shakur to mock Kendrick for working with Taylor Swift.

Kendrick rapped on his new ‘Euphoria’ track Drake is a “scam artist” and brought up rumours he had plastic surgery to create his abs.

He sings: “Let your core audience stomach that, Then tell them where you get ya abs from.”

Kendrick also raps he “hates” the way Drake walks, talks and dresses and warns: “If I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

Drake was last week forced to remove his second Kendrick diss track amid outrage from Tupac Shakur’s estate it used AI to recreate the singer’s voice.

Tupac’s estate sent him a cease and desist letter, prompting Drake to strip the song from on his social media accounts.

His team were also reportedly working with Tupac's estate to get the song removed from all other platforms online, according to TMZ.

The letter, sent by attorney Howard King, said Tupac’s estate was “deeply dismayed and disappointed” by the unauthorised usage of his voice, saying it was a “blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time”.

Attorneys for Tupac’s estate said the AI use was a “flagrant violation” and pointed out Kendrick was “a good friend to the Estate” and “has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately”.

They set Drake 24-hour deadline to remove the song.

Mr King said in his letter Tupac’s estate would “never” have approved of the AI recreation of the rapper’s voice.

He added: “It is hard to believe that (Tupac’s record label’s) intellectual property was not scraped to create the fake Tupac AI on the Record.”

The letter said the song may also have violated publicity rights laws and stated the track gives the “false impression that the estate and Tupac promote or endorse the lyrics for the sound-alike”.

It also highlighted how Drake had previously battled others to stop wrongfully using his likeness – including in the 2023 song ‘Heart on My Sleeve’ written by a TikToker that also used AI to recreate his voice.