Barbra Streisand is under fire for bluntly asking Melissa McCarthy on Instagram if she had used Ozempic to lose weight.

The 82-year-old ‘You Don’t Bring Me Flowers’ singer, blurted the question after ‘Bridesmaids’ actress Melissa, 53, posted a carousel of images on the social media platform of her and choreographer Adam Shankman, 59, outside the Centre Theatre Group Gala in Los Angeles, showing her wearing a pastel green blazer and dress.

Melissa captioned the images: “Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage (dancing and green heart emojis.)”

Barbra responded in the comments: “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

The singer has deleted her query – but not before fans branded her everything from stupid to rude online.

Others defended Barbra, saying she would never intentionally try and mock Melissa.

One said: “Babs is 82‍ (shrugging emoji) kinda par for the course, old people do not know how (stuff)works nor do they (care.)”

‘Gilmore Girls’ actress Melissa did not reply to Barbra’s question about whether she had jumped on the celebrity bandwagon of using the diabetes drug to lose weight.

Melissa has been open about her up-and-down weight for years, and once said she has been “every size on the planet” during her life.

She once lost 70lbs by turning to an all-liquid diet, which she later said she’d “never” do again.

In 2015, she dropped 50lbs by changing her mindset away from an obsession with her figure – telling Life and Style at the time: “I truly stopped worrying about it.

“I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked.”