Tori Spelling wishes she was pregnant with her sixth child.

The 50-year-old ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress – who has children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and seven-year-old Beau with her 57-year-old actor estranged husband, Dean McDermott, from whom she filed for divorce in March – shared her desire for a bigger family to listeners of the ‘Misspelling’ podcast.

When guest Sara Evans said she “would love to be pregnant again” Tori – who is going through menopause – said: “Same, my friend!”

Tori then jokingly said Sara’s former Canadian Football League player husband Jay Barker, 51, should “impregnate” them, adding she “should have” frozen her eggs.

The actress – who declared she was “fertile” at the start of the podcast episode – married Dean in 2006 and stayed together when he came clean about cheating in 2014 and they split for good in June 2023.

Dean has since moved on with Lily Calo, 32, while Tori admitted to Sara she was “worried” about finding a future partner.

She added: “I have five kids – who wants that?”

Tori and Dean were married to actor Charlie Shanian, 59, and actress Mary Jo Eustace, 61, respectively, when they met and cheated on their spouses.

Mary Jo bashed McDermott and Spelling’s “tacky shenanigans” last week during an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’.

She also told Page Six Tori sharing a call to Dean to let him know she had filed for divorce with her podcast listeners was a “desperate” and “low, low, low” move.

Mary Jo and the Dean’s 25-year-old son Jack has confirmed he is estranged from his dad.

He told UsWeekly last week: “Never say never, but I think that we’re just in a really great place, both of us.”