Kate Hudson was told she was “too old” for the music business when she was in her early 30s.

The ‘Almost Famous’ actress, 45, who announced the release of her first album ‘Glorious ‘ on 17 April and shared a new song called ‘Gonna Find Out’, said she was left stunned when she heard she was considered past it around 15 years ago.

She told CBS Sunday Morning about launching her singing career: “There was someone who said to me, and it kind of jarred me a little, it was in my early 30s and they basically said, ‘It’s done. Past. You’re too old.’

“And for me it wasn’t just about being a performer, it was about wanting to write music.

“So it kind of resonated for a bit, and then I was like, ‘Nah, (forget) you. No – no-one tells me what to do!’”

Kate did admit it took her a long time to get in the mindset of making music part of her showbusiness career, adding: “I guess I wasn't ready for it until now. I just don’t care anymore what people think.

“It was never right whether it was my own stuff or feeling afraid to mess up my movie career. It just never felt right... until now. I’m just doing it.”

In a statement about her new record – made alongside 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry, 59, as well as Johan Carlsson and her 37-year-old fiancé Danny Fujikawa – Kate explained how making the 12-track project led her to find the “core of who I am”.

She added: “I’d say it doesn’t seem real. But the truth is – this is realer to me than anything I’ve done in my entire life.

“It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready... and the songs got to the core of who I am.

“When it comes to talking about where this album comes from, the years I’ve spent quietly making music and living inside the songs, I’m not sure I’ll be able to stop talking about it.

“I’m just thrilled so many smart people want to talk to me about ‘Glorious’ – and the process of making my first record.”