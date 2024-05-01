Chris Hemsworth was furious over reports which falsely suggested he was retiring from Hollywood after his Alzheimer's disease bombshell.

The 'Thor' star underwent genetic testing for his docuseries 'Limitless' which revealed he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene putting him at a higher risk of developing the degenerative condition later in life and subsequent rumours suggested he was stepping back from his movie career to spend more time with his family - but Chris is adamant he had already scheduled some time off and it had nothing to do with the test results.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: "It really kind of [angered me] because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this.

"No matter how much I said: ‘This is not a death sentence,’ the story became that I have dementia and I’m reconsidering life and retiring and so on."

However, when reading press coverage of the story, he did find one comment from a reader which made him chuckle. Chris added: "I did read a really funny comment at the bottom of one article: ‘I hope Chris forgets he’s retiring and comes back'."

The whole Hemsworth family underwent testing after Chris discovered he had the gene and it revealed his father Craig also carries it and has already started showing early signs. The actor's grandfather also battled the condition prior to his death last year.

However, Chris is adamant he's going to continue to live life to the fullest. He added: "We don’t want anyone we love to suffer, but what we can focus on is our attitude and perspective.

"I have a great sense of nostalgia for how life is changing. But I don’t look at any of this like, Oh no, time is running out, what a tragedy. I feel like, Well, then, get going!

"Be involved and stay present and don’t get caught up in all the rubbish that I may have spent a large chunk of my adult life doing. What a gift it is to be able to love so deeply and be loved. What else is there really that we’re here for?"