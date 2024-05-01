Bella Hadid created a collection of "skin-nourishing" fragrances because she wants to be able to wear a perfume that doesn't bring her out in hives.

The 27-year-old supermodel has struggled with health issues in recent years - including autoimmune condition lupus - and she found wearing scents which contain alcohol made her skin issues worse so she started experimenting with essential oils and it led her to create Orebella - three perfumes which moisturise the skin and deliver a long-lasting scent.

She told Allure magazine: "I get hives and rashes from stress alone, so I tend to stay away from anything that will trigger my body nowadays."

Bella added of creating her first oil-based scents : "I was trying to make them as unique as possible so that when I put them on my body, it felt singular to me ...

"I didn’t want to just put something on the market that was another product or another perfume. It was something I was already extremely passionate about, and I didn’t want to keep it for myself anymore."

The collection consists of three scents - Window2soul with jasmine, rose and tonka bean, Blooming Fire with notes of monoi, bergamot and patchouli and Salted Muse which is packed with sea salt, olive tree and cedarwood.

A description of the fragrances explains: "Orabella introduces a unique and innovative approach to fine fragrance. Each intentional skin parfum is alcohol-free, hydrating, and elevated with essential oils to infuse with and last on the skin while amplifying the wearer’s aura.

"Going beyond cruelty-free, clean, and vegan, Orabella is also dermatologist tested and suitable for sensitive skin."