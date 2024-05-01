Google developing 'fart button' for phone calls

Published
2024/05/01 13:00 (BST)

Google is working on a "fart button" for Android phone calls.

The tech giant is preparing a new update to the Google Phone app which will add a series of sound effects to the Android dialler.

The feature was first spotted by 9to5Google in a beta update which teases the addition of six 'Audio Emoji' buttons.

If you press them, these will play a short audio clip which both sides of the call will be able to hear.

As well as the poop emoji playing a fart sound, other options include clapping, laughing, partying, a drum sting and a crying emoji, with the latter represented by a sad trombone sound.

It's said there is a limit on how often you can use the effects, which will prevent people from spamming the feature on their calls.

In the Phone app's settings, Google says: "Express emotions and moods with sounds like applause, laughter, sad trombone, and more with tappable emoji while you’re in a call."

A rollout has already started for some users in the beta channel, version 128.

There are two ways to access the feature, including a button in the overflow menu, and a chip in the main calling interface, as well as a setting to disable the feature.

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended