Google is working on a "fart button" for Android phone calls.

The tech giant is preparing a new update to the Google Phone app which will add a series of sound effects to the Android dialler.

The feature was first spotted by 9to5Google in a beta update which teases the addition of six 'Audio Emoji' buttons.

If you press them, these will play a short audio clip which both sides of the call will be able to hear.

As well as the poop emoji playing a fart sound, other options include clapping, laughing, partying, a drum sting and a crying emoji, with the latter represented by a sad trombone sound.

It's said there is a limit on how often you can use the effects, which will prevent people from spamming the feature on their calls.

In the Phone app's settings, Google says: "Express emotions and moods with sounds like applause, laughter, sad trombone, and more with tappable emoji while you’re in a call."

A rollout has already started for some users in the beta channel, version 128.

There are two ways to access the feature, including a button in the overflow menu, and a chip in the main calling interface, as well as a setting to disable the feature.