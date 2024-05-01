The next ‘Call of Duty’ game will reportedly been shown off in its own presentation after the Xbox Games Showcase for 2024.

The gaming giant has confirmed their event - which is slated to take place on 9 June 2024 - would be immediately be followed by a “Redacted Direct” presentation, and it's said that showcase will be about the franchise's new game.

As reported by The Verge’s Tom Warren, the next instalment in popular first-person-shooter series - which is developed by Treyarch and published by Activision - will be revealed at the event, and is expected to release later this year.

On the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft teased the “Redacted Direct” presentation was “a special deep-dive into the next instalment of a beloved franchise”, and that it would be the “first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios.”

As well as this “Redacted Direct”, Tom’s report indicated the Xbox Games Showcase would announce a new ‘Gears of War’ game - a franchise that hasn’t seen a new release since 2019’s ‘Gears 5’.

The insider also claimed several upcoming titles would receive concrete release dates at the presentation - including the likes of ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’, ’Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’ and ‘Avowed’ - as well as more information about ‘Starfield’s ‘Shattered Space’ expansion.