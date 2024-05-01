Travis Kelce no longer receives mail at his home address after being overwhelmed with fan letters.

The 34-year-old sports star - who started dating Taylor Swift in 2023 - has revealed that he no longer receives mail at his home, because it simply became too difficult to manage.

Travis - who won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year - said on his 'New Heights' podcast: "The one thing you don't realise, that when somebody posts your house online, that everybody now has your address and people just send stuff to your house. So I literally stopped getting mail to my house.

"I had to stop. I had to literally tell the post office and everybody to, like, stop bringing stuff to my house."

Travis subsequently warned fans not to send anything to his home address.

The sports said: "Anything sent to my house, send right back to the sender."

Travis' romance with Taylor, 34, has helped to raise the profile of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis' teammate, recently claimed that Taylor has helped to make the Chiefs a "worldwide team".

Speaking to Time magazine, he explained: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Despite her fame and success, Patrick has been wowed by Taylor's down-to-earth attitude and her work ethic.

He said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."