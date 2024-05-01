Rachel Leviss and businessman Matthew Dunn are "hanging out".

The 29-year-old star met Matthew "a little over a month ago" and the duo are still "getting to know each other".

Speaking about their rumoured romance, Juliette Harris, Rachel's publicist, told Us Weekly: "It’s a little too soon to jump to any labels."

Rachel has remained tight-lipped about her relationship status over recent weeks.

However, Matthew appeared in one of her Instagram videos in April, when she posted a clip of the businessman driving an off-road vehicle, while Rachel was sat in the passenger seat.

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star captioned the Instagram clip: "More of this, please. [heart, desert and stars emojis] (sic)"

Rachel quit 'Vanderpump Rules' in 2023, after it emerged that she had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, and the reality star recently accused Rachel of trying to "rebrand herself as the victim" in their cheating scandal.

Rachel distanced herself from Tom after the scandal erupted, and she's now suing him for revenge porn, eavesdropping, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

But in court documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', Tom's legal team claimed that Rachel is simply seeking to extend her own fame by portraying him as a "predatory" force.

What's more, it's been suggested that 'Rachel Goes Rogue' - the TV star's podcast series - is a cynical attempt to manipulate the narrative following their high-profile affair.

Tom's attorneys are requesting that Rachel's lawsuit either be dismissed or amended.

Rachel has also launched legal action against Ariana Madix, but she's filed a motion to have the case dismissed, too.

Ariana - who split from Tom after the cheating scandal became public knowledge - and her team have actually described the lawsuit as "an abuse of the legal process".