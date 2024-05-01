Martin Short thinks Selena Gomez is a "remarkable" talent.

The 74-year-old actor stars alongside Selena, 31, in 'Only Murders in the Building' and he's relished the experience of working with the brunette beauty.

Asked about their friendship, Martin told PEOPLE: "I think it just gets deeper and deeper and deeper.

"She is so lovely as a human, she's so remarkable as a talent, and she just has an aura and this lovely spirit. Our friendship grows and grows."

Steve Martin - who stars alongside Selena and Martin in the hit TV show - has also been impressed by Selena's professional attitude.

The 78-year-old comedian - who co-created the mystery comedy-drama series with John Hoffman - shared: "We didn't really know Selena, we didn't know what we're getting into. I knew she has a fabulous personality, she's very smart. But she is never late."

'Only Murders in the Building' has been a big success since the show premiered in 2021 - but Martin previously admitted to having some doubts about working with Selena.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the veteran TV star explained: "The first day we shot, I had never met Selena. Because of COVID, we'd only Zoomed. And I was driving to work and I thought, 'I wonder what Selena's could be like? I mean, she could be a nightmare. She could be a pop princess nightmare'.

"Right away - from the first second we started to the make-up room - it was, like, fabulous."

Martin also praised Selena for her professional approach to the show.

The comedian - who plays the part of Oliver Putnam, a struggling Broadway director, in the series - said: "[She's] so good, so talented, such a pro - it's fabulous."