Tom Pelphrey thinks being a parent is the "greatest thing" that has ever happened to him.

The 41-year-old actor has 13-month-old daughter Matilda with former 'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco and explained that there is "no way to understand" what becoming a father is like until it actually happens.

Speaking on Sirius XM's 'The Jess Cagle Show', he said: "You realize there's no way to understand what it'll feel like until you get to feel it. It's wild. It's the greatest thing I've ever got to experience. I know Kaley feels the same way."

The former 'Guiding Light' star also described fatherhood as "hilarious" and "exhausting" as he reflected that as soon as the baby arrives, all priorities in life are "rearranged".

He added: "It's also hilarious. It can be exhausting at times. It's all the good things. The baby comes and suddenly without putting any conscious thought into it, you check back in with yourself and you realize your entire list of priorities has been completely rearranged and suddenly you're thinking and concerned about things that maybe never really concerned you before.

"And it's all about them and it's a really beautiful experience."

Tom and Kaley are keen animal resucers and keep horses, donkeys, chickens, goats, cows and pigs on their ranch in Los Angeles and Tom joked that there is always noise at home as he recalled getting another dog just weeks before Matilda was born.

He said: "There's usually a pretty high volume. Around the time, literally two or three weeks before Matilda was born, Kaley came to me and said, 'We have to get this dog.' And this happens a lot. I usually only pay attention if the dog is mentioned more than twice, then I know that the dog is coming regardless of what I say