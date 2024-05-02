Navarone Garcia "always tried" to keep his addiction struggles from his mother.

The 37-year-old musician is the son of Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi and recounted how he had fallen into drugs and was using multiple times a day but admitted that his famous mother was there for him every step of the way.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It started with weed in high school and, by the time I was 16, 17, I had kinda tried everything. don't know if you can say [I became a] casual user of heroin, but I didn't have a problem with it until 2015. All of a sudden I just noticed a difference. It [got to] where I was using 40 times a day. That's a lot on the body to handle and it became intolerable and unsustainable. I actually checked myself into a rehab and the first thing they do when you go to rehab is drug test you. I said, 'I just shot up in the bathroom and I'm gonna be positive for cocaine and heroin,' and they came back and said, 'You actually tested negative for heroin.

"Mom's been there for the beginning [and] end, and I always [tried] to keep it from her 'cause it's hard to see somebody not only struggling but also when [they're] trying to stop, it's not easy to watch. I think that's the hardest part to watch when they're trying so hard and struggling to stop. So I would try to keep it from her," Navarone shares. "But after a week of withdrawals alone, I said, 'Mom, I'm a week into it but I got to come to your house and I'm going to be there for another two weeks,' and she said, 'OK, you need some soup?'

"I would need help crawling to the bathroom... she would be assisting. "She was amazing the whole way."

When the Them Guns rocker decided it was time to get clean once and for all, he explained that he had partly chosen to conquer things for his mother but also for himself.

He said: "I had to do it for myself. As much as she wanted it and as much as she asked and tried... I would like to say that I tried to [quit for her] but it had to be my own decision."