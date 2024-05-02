Elizabeth Gutiérrez has split from William Levy after 21 years of marriage.

The 45-year-old actress tied the knot with former model William, 43, in 2003 and they have Christopher, 18, and 14-year-old Kailey together but she announced on Wednesday (01.05.24) that they just wanted different things.

She told Hola!: "I always bet on my relationship. I loved William, I think it's no secret that he was the love of my life as I always bet and wanted to show us as we were," she began while reflecting on the various moments they lived throughout their 20-year relationship.

"Currently, we are not together. On my part, it was never for lack of love. I think I'm not the same girl I was 20 years ago when he met me. What we want at this moment is different. I will always love him, I will always wish him the best, and as I have always said, being with me or not, I want to see him happy."

The telenovela star was then asked if there is any chance of a reconciliation but insisted that instead of thinking about that herself, she is leaving that up to a higher power.

She said: "I really feel, at this moment, that I'm in the middle of the ocean, and I'm surviving.

"My children are at peace because William is an excellent father, and the love from both of us is not lacking, so they are fine and will be fine. Obviously, it wasn't ideal for either of us, but things happen, and you have to move on. You have to show that even if you feel defeated in some way, you have to keep your head held high and move forward."