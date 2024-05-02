Dan Schneider is suing the producers of 'Quiet on Set' for defamation.

The 58-year-old producer launched careers of the likes of Ariana Grande, Miranda Cosgrove and Amanda Bynes through their various series on Nickelodeon but he is alleging that makers of the recent Discovery+ documentary have portrayed him as an abuser after showing him alongside dialect coach Brian Peck, who was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the rape of 'Drake and Josh' star Drake Bell in 2003.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News, the 'iCarly' creator states he was not complicit in the abuse, "condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself."

In a statement obtained by the outlet, he said: "There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader. I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it. I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators."

Dan's lawyers have called the documentary - which saw Drake Bell identifying himself as Peck's victim for the first time - as a "hit job" and defamed the 'Zoey 101' creator in pursuit of "clickbait, ratings, and views—or simply put, money".

Dan added: "I owe it to myself, my family, and the many wonderful people involved in making these shows to set the record straight."

In the docuseries, scriptwriters also claimed that Dan had made them feel uncomfortable on the set of 'The Amanda Show' and accused him of making a toxic work environment at the time.

Dan admitted that the series was a "difficult watch" and insisted shortly after it aired that he was "embarrassed" at what had happened.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Watching over the past few nights was very difficult.

"Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and I regret, I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

"No writer should ever feel uncomfortable in any writers’ room, ever. Period. No excuses.

"Most TV writers, comedy writers have been in rooms, and they are aware that a lot of times there are inappropriate jokes made and inappropriate topics come up.