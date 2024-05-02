Sofia Vergara doesn't think it would be "fair" for her to have another baby.

The actress turns 52 in July, and Sofia - who split from Joe Manganiello last year - has revealed that she isn't interested in having another child.

The Hollywood star - who already has a 32-year-old son called Manolo with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez - told PEOPLE: "There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not.

"I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."

The decision not to have another child actually influenced Sofia's split from Joe, 47.

Despite this, the actress respects anyone who wishes to have a child in their 50s.

She explained: "Nowadays, thanks to science, women can actually have babies older. Before, nature for some reason tells your body at 50 you are in menopause, it’s time for you to be done with that. There is a reason why nature is doing that.

"But that’s for me, and I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50.

"I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent."

Sofia is also glad that she had her son when she was younger.

The actress shared: "It is great that I had him young, because now I’m going to be 52, and he’s 32.

"I wish I was older sometimes, because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened. So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son."