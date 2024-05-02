Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have settled their divorce.

The former couple are said to have filed a Stipulated Judgment - a voluntary agreement between all parties to settle a case - and the 42-year-old pop star's lawyer Laura Wasser has filed a response to Sam's divorce petition.

The 30-year-old fitness instructor-turned-actor filed for divorce from the 'Toxic' hitmaker in August 2023, after just over a year of marriage.

According to TMZ, a judge is expected to sign off on the divorce soon, which will officially end their marriage.

Britney and Sam are said to have signed a prenuptial agreement before their nuptials.

Just days after Sam filed for divorce last year, it was claimed he was not going to contest the prenup.

A source told The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "He admitted publicly he is not fighting [their prenup agreement].

"This will be resolved quietly and professionally and soon. That’s it."

It comes after 'A Time to Kill' actress Octavia Spencer made headlines in 2021 for urging Britney to make Sam sign such an agreement.

At the time, Britney revealed her engagement ring on Instagram and told her fans Sam had proposed after nearly five years of dating.

Octavia commented on the announcement: “Make him sign a prenup.”

After the remark went viral, the Oscar-winner backtracked slightly by saying she was only making a "joke".

She also apologised online, writing: "My intention was to make them laugh, not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.

"Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. #nonegativity. (sic)"

Sam accepted the actress’ apology by commenting online: "You are very kind to clarify but I have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."