Paul Walter Hauser has been cast in the 'Naked Gun' reboot.

The 37-year-old actor is set to star alongside Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson in the upcoming reboot, according to Deadline.

Paul will play the part of Captain Ed, who was played by George Kennedy in the earlier 'Naked Gun' movies.

In the reboot, Neeson is playing Franklin 'Frank' Drebin, a role previously played by Leslie Nielsen.

The project is being helmed by Akiva Schaffer, who is also serving as an executive producer.

The comedy is being produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins via Fuzzy Door, while Daniel M. Stillman will be executive producing the reboot.

The script has been penned by Akiva, Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, and the movie has been handed a release date of July 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, Paul previously admitted that his acting skills have improved markedly during the course of his career.

The movie star likened his acting career to the music career of Dave Grohl, the founder of the rock band Foo Fighters.

During an appearance on 'In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast', Paul explained: "I really liken my acting to how Dave Grohl talks about music; like, you can be classically trained or you can just suck and then get good.

"I don’t think I ever sucked sucked, but I definitely wasn’t where I am now."

Paul - who has played supporting roles in movies such as 'I, Tonya', 'Da 5 Bloods' and 'BlacKkKlansman' - feels he's benefited from a "trial and error" approach to his work.

He said: "I think it’s trial and error, and you just absorb and you do. I think what I lacked in craft and performance intellect I had in recklessness and fearlessness."