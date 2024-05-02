'Batman: Arkham Shadow' will be exclusive to the Meta Quest 3.

The latest instalment in the beloved 'Batman: Arkham' series' will only be playable on Meta's VR platform.

The game is being made by 'Iron Man VR' developer Camouflaj and Oculus Studios, and it's set to be released later this year.

Details on the upcoming title are scarce, but Meta has unveiled a short trailer from Batman's viewpoint as he swoops over Gotham.

The video doesn't give away any gameplay features, but more information is expected during the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 7.

The game will be released later this year, but no firm date has been given.

'Arkham Shadow' will mark the second time the franchise has been given the VR treatment.

Back in2 016, Rocksteady Studios brought out 'Batman: Arkham VR' on the PSVR, before it was ported to other VR headsets.

Late last year, James Gunn - who, along with Peter Safran, is co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios - confirmed that DC games won't be expected to follow the plots of the big screen movies.

Despite initially insisting that future Warner Bros. Games titles would have to follow the canon of his films, the creative visionary has since changed his mind.

When a fan asked James on X - formerly Twitter - if it was a compulsory for all gaming projects to be set in his new movie timeline, he simply replied: “No.”