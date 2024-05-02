LinkedIn has expanded into the gaming business with three different games.

The business and employment-focused social media platform has taken a lead from the New York Times by introducing three games users can play once per day.

The three titles are available either via the LinkedIn mobile app or its desktop version.

Lakshman Somasundaram, LinkedIn’s product director, Commented: “It’s time we turn over a new leaf in how we deepen and reignite relationships at work, and put fun at the heart of it.”

'Pinpoint' is a word assocation game, where users will see five words while having to guess the category they fit into.

The words will be revealed on a timer, and the goal is to figure out the category in as few words as possible.

For 'Crossclimb', users will get a clue to figure out the starting word, and then create a ladder of words with each entry being one letter off from the previous.

Arranging these in the right order will then revelue the clue to guess locked entries on the ladder.

Finally, 'Queens' is essentially sudoku without numbers, with queen icons - stylised like the chess piece - placed ton a grid to make sure none touch each other, with a single queen in each row and column.