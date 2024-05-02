OnlyFans is under investigation over concerns it isn't doing enough to stop children accessing pornography.

The subscription service is well known for hosting sexual content while allowing various creators to provide content to their fans.

Now, regulator Ofcom has voiced concerns the platform should be doing more to prevent those under the age of 18 from accessing adult material.

In its summary, Ofcom said: "We are investigating whether OnlyFans has contravened its duties to implement appropriate measures ... to protect under-18s from encountering restricted material such as pornography.

"We are also looking at whether OnlyFans failed to provide complete and accurate responses to statutory information requests."

OnlyFans has told BBC that it experienced a technical issue, but the it "works closely" with the regulator to "implement and develop best-practices on online safety".

A spokeswoman told the BBC the company experienced "a coding configuration issues" affecting some of the site's "age thresholds".

However, the organisation insisted those thresholds were always over 18.

In the statement, they added: "OnlyFans discovered the reporting error and proactively amended our report to Ofcom."