Dua Lipa wants to put the "meaning back into pop".

The 28-year-old singer believes it's often easy overlook pop artists - but Dua is determined to be "taken seriously" with her new album, 'Radical Optimism'.

She told the BBC: "As a pop artist, there's always the stigma of not being taken seriously. Pop music makes you feel good, so it can't be deep, or honest, or real.

"But it's a challenge I'm willing to take on: putting the meaning back into pop."

Dua touches on her love life in her music, and the chart-topping star has suggested that she's matured over recent years.

The singer - who is dating actor Callum Turner - explained: "I used to be much more impulsive and reactive [but] not every break-up has to be a bad one."

Dua admits that her love life has been complicated by her fame and success.

The 'Levitating' hitmaker feels like she could never use a dating app in her search for love.

Dua shared: "I don't know if people feel free to approach me. Maybe?

"Dating apps, for me, I don't think would work. They might think they’re being catfished.

"I like to go on a friend’s recommendation. It makes it easier when they're vetted."

Despite her fame, Dua actually enjoys going on very simple, unstarry dates.

The singer explained that she's simply looking for a "spark" when she meets someone for the first time.

Dua - who began dating Callum earlier this year - explained: "I like a walk in the park.

"You can chat and walk and get to know someone. No frills. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy.

"Having a good conversation is the best thing. That's how you see if you gel, if there's a spark."