Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been "living separately" for a while.

The 55-year-old reality star announced her split from businessman Mauricio, 53, towards the end of 2023 after 27 years of marriage and it has now been reported that he has moved out of their shared home although he will visit the "primary residence" of his family regularly.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there. They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof."

The outlet also claimed that Mauricio has purchased a luxury condo in a new West Hollywood development and is now neighbours with 'Bourne' star Matt Damon.

Mauricio has Alexia,27, Sophia, 24, and 16-year-old Portia with the 'Real Housewvies' star recently explained to his daughters that even though he tried to do "everything possible" to save their marriage, Kyle needed "space" and allowed him to date other people but on the condition that they didn't speak about it.

Speaking in a clip from the season two premiere of 'Buying Beverly Hills', he told his daughters: "I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, and I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. Your mom came and she talked to me and said, 'I think I need space.

"She said to me, 'Listen, the rules are: you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I'm not going to be asking you what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing. We are separated...'"