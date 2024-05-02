Intercept Games and Roll7 have allegedly been shut down.

Initially, a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier claimed Intercept and Roll7 – who developed 'Kerbal Space Program 2' 'OlliOlli World 'respectively – were due to be axed by their parent company Take-Two, and now a closure notice spotted by Eurogamer shows the business will shut down their Seattle office and lay off 70 employees.

Take-Two spokesperson Alan Lewis told GamesIndustry.biz: "On April 16th, Take-Two announced a cost reduction program to identify efficiencies across its business and to enhance the Company's margin profile, while still investing for growth.

"As part of these efforts, the Company is rationalising its pipeline and eliminating several projects in development and streamlining its organisational structure, which will eliminate headcount and reduce future hiring needs.

"The company is not providing additional details on this programme."

As part of the business' plan, Take-Two announced it would be laying off five per cent of its estimated 11,000 workforce – equating to roughly 550 people – in an effort to focus on "innovation, creativity and efficiency".

A separate spokesperson for Private Division – Take-Two's publishing label – confirmed new content for 'Kerbal Space Program 2' was still on the way.

They told Game Developer: "On April 18th Private Division successfully launched 'Moon Studio's No Rest for the Wicked'. The label continues to make updates to 'Kerbal Space Program 2'."