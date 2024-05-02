Burt Reynolds had a crush on Ryan Gosling's mom.

The 43-year-old actor made his film debut as a teenager in the 1996 sci-fi 'Frankenstein and Me' opposite the late Hollywood legend - who died in 2018 at the age of 82 - and thought that his co-star had "taken a shine" to him on set but later realised he was really just taken with his mother Donna.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', he explained: "I'm surprised you don't know it. 'Frankenstein and Me'. It's complicated because I thought he took a shine to me. I thought he thought there was something special about me. And then I realized that I have a really beautiful mom. He was just kind of interested. It was like I was getting like a secondary shine. The real shine was for my mom. And I was like, 'Oh, this is secondary shine'. I wish I had found out sooner!"

The 'Barbie' star - who rose to fame on Disney Channel's 'The Mickey Mouse Club' at the age of 13 alongside the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera - also revealed that Burt had given him a strange piece of advice when they were on set together and struggled to understand what any of it meant.

He said: "He was like, 'Let me tell you something kid,

"'Don't spend your whole life stepping over diamonds to live with a cubic zirconia.' I was like, 'I'm 13. I don't know what any of those things are.' I don't know what any of that is. Stop looking at my mom. I'm right here."

The 'Fall Guy' star previously hailed Burt as a "nice guy" and recalled ending up taking the Frankenstein costume home with him so he could scare the other children in the neighbourhood.

He told Starburst magazine: "Burt was only there for a day, but what a nice guy. I ended up taking that Frankenstein suit home and wearing it around a lot to try and frighten other kids on the block though the novelty wore off pretty quickly when they found out it was me."