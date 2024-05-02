Delilah Belle Hamlin has "taken a long time" to accept that being "natural" is beautiful.

The 25-year-old model - who is the daughter of 'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna and 'Clash of the Titans' actor Harry Hamlin - has been dating actor Henry Eikenberry for almost a year and explained how her boyfriend has helped her find confidence in the way she looks.

She told People: "I'm really learning that natural is beautiful and it's taken me a long time to learn that. I feel like Henry has been helpful because he’s just like, ‘You are beautiful like this.’ I've been like, 'Wait, I am. I don't need to do certain things.

"I love when I see someone and I'm like, ‘I know that that is a natural face.’ I'm like, "It's stunning. You're beautiful."

Meanwhile, Delilah has teamed up with her mother to appear in the new Lifetime movie 'Mommy Meanest' and admitted that while acting was never something she had considered doing, she jas always believed in grabbing opportunities whenever they came along, although she never thought she would ever be in the same profession as her boyfriend, who is known for his roles in 'The Crowded Room' and 'Euphoria'.

She said: "I just feel like when opportunities present themselves, why not take them? Why not enjoy? Yes, there's other paths I would like to take and focus on. But if you have an opportunity, why not explore it, take it, enjoy it, and learn from it?

"I never thought I would be acting. And Henry and I, we thought we were going to be in different categories, just different pods, and I guess it just kind of came into one."