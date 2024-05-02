Emily Blunt thought her daughter was "going to faint" When Taylor Swift complimented her hair.

The 'Other Guys' actress - who has Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven, with husband John Krasinski - is a "massive" fan of the 'Karma' hitmaker and praised her for being "so nice" to her daughters when they had the chance to meet the pop superstar.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show', she said: “She’s the nicest. She was so nice to my kids.

"My oldest kid has just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift, goes, ‘God, look at you, you’re just this Sixties beatnik cool kid. I love your style’.

“I thought my child was going to faint. It’s the best thing that anyone’s done for my child.”

Again praising Taylor as "really cool", the 41-year-old actress admitted she is always grateful when other stars are nice to her kids.

She said: “It changes everything. It makes my heart melt.”

But the 'Devil Wears Prada' actress insisted her children are "very level", despite the number of famous faces they've encountered in their lives.

She said: “To them, it’s quite normalised.

"I think they’ve been around a lot of people in this job and they’re relieved, often, to meet children of people in this job because it’s like a secret language of understanding how weird it is that their mom is known.”

Meanwhile, ahead of Taylor bringing her 'Eras' tour to the UK next month, Uber have teamed up with Etsy to release free 'Swiftie-inspired' friendship bracelets.

Anyone who pre-books a ride through the Uber app across June in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff or London, will be in with a chance of getting their hands on a limited-edition bracelet, and 200 of them will feature a code that offers £20 off Uber Reserve, so fans can travel in style to the concerts.

Andrew Brem, General Manager of Uber UK said “Uber has seen first-hand the ‘Swift Lift’, with a noticeable rise in demand when the superstar comes to town, and we expect the same uplift in demand with her UK tour dates. With hundreds of thousands of fans attending the concerts every weekend Taylor is here, our riders will be depending on Uber more than ever to get home safely."