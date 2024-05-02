Kristin Davis has been hailed as beautiful after she posted a fresh-faced selfie three years after having her facial fillers dissolved.

The 49-year-old ‘Sex and the City’ actress – who has said she was “ridiculed relentlessly” over her cosmetic treatments – attracted a flood of tributes from fans when she posted an image of herself with minimal make-up at home.

She captioned the snap: “Fresh (hair emoji) by @rebekahforecast and NYC water equals Kenya hair vibes part 2?? (Two grey heart emojis.)”

Kristin’s followers hailed her as everything from a “natural beauty” to “stunning”.

One said in the comments section of her post: “You look 10 years younger. Absolutely gorgeous!”

They also urged her to “never” get fillers again.

Kristin got a similar wave of compliments when she posted a similar image after she returned from a recent trip to Kenya, which showed herself with loose curls and no makeup.

In a 2022 interview with New Beauty, Kristin admitted she found it “extremely stressful” to age in the public eye.

She added she would “feel fine” and “great” about herself if she wasn’t on TV.

Last year, Kristin shared her feelings about fillers in a chat with The Daily Telegraph, saying: “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly.

“And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

Kristin admitted it was “hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times” as an actress.

She added: “It’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that. The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to.

“They’re very conflicted.”