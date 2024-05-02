Sharon Osbourne thinks technology is the “worst thing” for children.

The 71-year-old former ‘X Factor’ judge and music manager – who has children Aimée, 40, Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37, with her 74-year-old husband Ozzy Osbourne – added she thinks it is “insane” youngsters have access to social media.

She told People in a joint chat with Jack and Kelly: “The worst thing that can happen to a child is an iPad and an iPhone.”

Jack chipped in: “I agree”, with Sharon adding: “The worst. I think it’s insane that young kids can have their own accounts and put stuff into the universe. I think it’s insanity.”

Despite her hatred of tech and social media for young kids, Sharon admitted she is not totally ruling out a family-wide TV show with all her grandkids.

The former reality TV star – who is grandmother to Kelly’s 16-month-old son Sidney and Jack’s daughters Pearl, 10, Andy Rose, seven, Minnie Theodora, five, and 21-month-old Maple Artemis.

Asked if she would ever collaborate with her kids and grandkids on another television show, Sharon said: “You should never say never, but I don’t really think about it.

“It’s not something I go, ‘Oh God, I’ve got to get back into the world of reality, and I want to do this and I want to do that.’

“I just don’t even think about it. And like I say, you never say never, but they better do it quick before I croak.”

In September, Sharon posted an image on Instagram as she posed with all five of her grandkids.

It showed her holding grandson Sidney and granddaughter Maple, with Sharon also surrounded by her other granddaughters Minnie, Andy and Pearl.

She captioned the image: “My Cup Runneth Over (red heart emoji.)”